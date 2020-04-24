Americas News U.S. House passes US$500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 24, 2020,09:42 (GMT+7) U.S. House passes US$500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief packageThe Saigon Times U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) signs H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Healthcare Enchantment Act, an additional economic stimulus package that passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, during a signing ceremony on Capitol Hill as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease pandemic continues, in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a US$484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near US$3 trillion. The measure passed the Democratic-led House by a vote of 388-5, with one member voting present. House members were meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers, many wearing masks, approved the bill during an extended period of voting intended to allow them to remain at a distance from one another in line with public health recommendations. The House action sent the latest of four relief bills to the White House…. Read full this story

