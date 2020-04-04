Nation Two more Covid-19 infections confirmed The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,12:19 (GMT+7) Two more Covid-19 infections confirmedThe Saigon Times A medical staff member sprays disinfectants to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Vietnam has reported 239 Covid-19 infections, as of Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam confirmed two new Covid-19 cases early this morning, with one returning from overseas and the other linked to Hanoi-based Bach Mai hospital, raising the country’s confirmed total to 239 infections. The 238th patient is a 17-year-old Vietnamese resident in the north-central province of Ha Tinh. She works in Thailand and stayed with her friend, who has become Vietnam’s 210th confirmed case of Covid-19. She entered Vietnam on March 18 through Cha Lo border gate in the north-central province of Quang Binh and is being quarantined in Ha Tinh, listed in stable condition. The 239th case is a cancer patient from the northern province of Vinh Phuc. The 71-year-old man went to Bach Mai hospital, now the country’s largest Covid-19 hotspot, for health check-ups on March 11 and 18. During his stay at Bach Mai, he bought food from the hospital’s canteen, where employees of food caterer Truong Sinh Company offer… Read full this story

