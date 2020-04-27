Tuồng icon passes away at 77

People’s Artist Đàm Liên, tuồng icon, dies at 77. Photo toquoc.vn HÀ NỘI – People’s Artist Đàm Liên, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease. The funeral ceremony will take place on April 28 at the Cầu Giấy District Cemetery, Hà Nội. She was known for many lifetime roles in classical pieces such as Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo (Hồ Nguyệt Cô Turns into a Fox), Thạch Sanh (The Tale of Thạch Sanh), Ông Già Cõng Vợ Đi Xem Hội (Old Man Carries His Wife on His Back to a Festival) and Trưng Nữ Vương (Queen Trưng Trắc). In the piece Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo, Hồ Nguyệt Cô is a fox-fairy who has lived for over 1,000 years. She fell in love with Tiết Giao but was betrayed. She lost her spirit orb and reverted to the fox form. In the role of Hồ Nguyệt Cô, Liên made an impression with the painful, regretful wild laughter of Hồ Nguyệt Cô during the transformation process from a beautiful woman to a scary, vengeful fox. The role played an important part in her study on 16 different tones of laughter expressing different inner feelings. With the research and recordings, Liên was known… Read full this story

