Nation Truong Sinh food caterer asked to suspend operations The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,19:20 (GMT+7) Truong Sinh food caterer asked to suspend operationsThe Saigon Times The canteen of Huu Nghi Hospital has been cordoned off. The Ministry of Health has asked Truong Sinh Company to temporarily halt its food and catering services at medical facilities, including Huu Nghi Hospital – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has told Truong Sinh Company to temporarily halt its food and catering services at medical facilities, apart from having its employees take health examinations, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the infection cases in Hanoi linked to the firm and Bach Mai Hospital are rising. The food caterer supplies food to five hospitals — the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi City and its branch in Ha Nam Province, National Endocrinology Hospital No. 2, Huu Nghi Hospital and a hospital in Thai Nguyen, the local media reported. Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital has tested 91 employees of Truong Sinh Company and 650 contacts, with 26 of the firm’s employees having contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Other hospitals have also tested the firm’s employees who work at these hospitals and their test… Read full this story

Truong Sinh food caterer asked to suspend operations have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.