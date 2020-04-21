Americas News Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,11:42 (GMT+7) Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirusThe Saigon Times U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect U.S. jobs. The move, which the Republican president announced on Twitter, effectively achieves one of Trump’s long-term policy goals of curbing immigration, making use of the health and economic crisis that has swept the country as a result of the pandemic to do so. The decision drew swift condemnation from Democrats. Trump said he was taking the action to protect the U.S. workforce. Millions of Americans are suffering unemployment after companies shed employees amid nationwide lockdowns to stop the contagion. “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be… Read full this story

Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.