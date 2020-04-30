Americas News Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,12:58 (GMT+7) Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-electionThe Saigon Times U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during an interview with Reuters about China, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other subjects in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China’s handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid in November. In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump talked tough on China and said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus. “I can do a lot,” he said. Trump has been heaping blame on China for a global pandemic that has killed at least 60,000 people in the United States according to a Reuters tally, and thrown the U.S. economy into a deep recession, putting in jeopardy his hopes for another four-year term. The Republican president, often accused of not acting early enough to prepare the United States… Read full this story

Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election have 245 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.