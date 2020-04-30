Tourism Tourists must stand 2m apart at tourist sites By Nhan Tam Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,08:04 (GMT+7) Tourists must stand 2m apart at tourist sites By Nhan Tam A combination photo of three famous tourist destinations in central Vietnam. A number of tourism companies are preparing to resume their businesses, asking tourists to stand two meters apart in cable cars, outdoor spaces, hotels, restaurants and at food stands – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – Local governments in the central region are carefully reopening some sites. A number of tourism companies are preparing to resume their businesses, asking tourists to keep space of two meters apart in cable cars, outdoor spaces, hotels, restaurants and at food stands. Newspapers and social networks have shared the news that the Danang People’s Committee allowed Sun World Resort Ba Na Hills to reopen its doors from April 30 (Vietnam’s Reunification Day). The excitement is understandable as workers are on holiday for four days for Reunification Day and May Day while social distancing requirements are being relaxed at many tourist destinations. Meanwhile, Sun World Ba Na Hills is considered a must-see destination for tourists visiting Danang even though the tickets are not cheap, ranging from VND500,000 to VND700,000. According to… Read full this story
