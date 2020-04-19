International Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo Games The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 19, 2020,17:29 (GMT+7) Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo GamesThe Saigon Times The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 24, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – It is premature to think the novel coronavirus outbreak will further delay the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed a year, Brian McCloskey, an expert on global health security and outbreak prevention told Reuters. Under increasing pressure from athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers last month postponed the 2020 Games for one year as the coronavirus spread, shutting down global sport. Yet as countries try to beat back the pandemic, with experts predicting a vaccine is still 12-18 months away, questions have begun to surface as to whether a year’s delay is sufficient time to stage the Games in a safe environment. “I think that’s probably a little bit premature in the sense that we’ve got 15 months more of planning and preparing for the Olympics in 2021,” McCloskey said. “So, I think it’s premature to… Read full this story

Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo Games have 279 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.