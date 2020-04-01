To Day blossoms brighten up Mu Cang Chai mountainous area

The pinkish hue of To Day flower or wild peach blossom in the mountainous Mu Cang Chai has bewitched visitors.
|The peach flower, known locally as To Day, gives a blazing pink appearance to the entire tree
|Trees with blossoms, only consisting of five thin petals, are suitable for growing in cold climate conditions
|The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area, drawing the attention of both locals and travellers
|The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area
|
To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms\
VNA
- Yellow autumn' draws visitors to Mu Cang Chai
- Mu Cang Chai’s golden terraces
- Culture – Tourism Week highlights the beauty of terraced fields in Mu Cang Chai
- Perfect time to take in Mu Cang Chai’s terrace fields
- Our View: fearing the worst over plans for mountain areas
- May Day was a great day to go skiing at Bristol Mountain
- Bringing Relief to Mountainous Areas in Morocco
- Program brings warm Spring to mountainous areas
- Days of sustained rain ahead in Albany area
- WB supports environmental sanitation in mountainous areas