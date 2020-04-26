Trade The arduous path in exporting fabric masks By Hung Le Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,12:01 (GMT+7) The arduous path in exporting fabric masksBy Hung Le A worker is making fabric face masks at a member of Vinatex – PHOTO: VNA Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, the two key markets which account for 60% of Vietnam’s garment export sales, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. However, the path on which made-in-Vietnam fabric face masks are sent to overseas markets remains thorny. Viet Thang Jean, or Vitajean, has just sent its first batches of fabric face masks to the United States, Poland and the Netherlands. By the weekend, each of these countries will have received on a trial basis 20,000-50,00 fabric masks, which have three layers—the anti-droplet layer, the antibacterial layer and the skin-protection layer. Prior to these first batches, Vitajean had dispatched mask samples to receive feedback on their quality. Pham Van Viet, Vitajean board chairman, says making fabric masks is not a problem at all for his company’s workers. The more challenging task, though, is how to meet quality and formality requirements imposed by importers. Understandably, amid the ravaging coronavirus… Read full this story

