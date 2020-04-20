One of the ancient houses in Đông Sơn Village in Thanh Hóa City. Photoqdnd.vn THANH HÓA Cultural authorities in the central province of Thanh Hóa plan to restore and preserve Đông Sơn ancient village in Thanh Hóa City’s Hàm Rồng Ward. The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the plan starting in May, initially focusing on a research project on the cultural relic. The work will be carried out following an instruction of the Thanh Hóa Province’s People’s Committee and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to boost cultural and tourism activities in the province. Surrounded by the Rồng (Dragon), Voi (Elephant) and Hùm (Tiger) mountains and the Mã (Horse) River, the village with its peaceful beauty, historical architecture and archaeological relics is one of the most beautiful ancient villages in Việt Nam. Đông Sơn Ancient Village has been recognised as a target to boost tourism development in Thanh Hóa Province and thus needs effective protection, according to the provincial authority. Photo vietnamhoinhap.vn In March last year, provincial authorities launched a tour to the village to preserve and promote cultural values and create an interesting tourism product in the province. Joining the tour, visitors can learn about Đông Sơn culture dating back to the peak of the… Read full this story

Thanh Hóa Province makes plans to preserve Đông Sơn ancient village have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.