Teenage girl from H’Mong ethnic community tests positive for COVID-19

Guards in Hà Giang Province are on duty around the clock at the border between Việt Nam and China to detect possible COVID-19 infections. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A teenage girl from a remote H’Mong ethnic minority community has tested positive for COVID-19. The 16-year-old lives in a hamlet near the border with China in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang. Details of where she may have contracted the virus were not released by the Ministry of Health, although it did say she has three brothers who all work across the border in China. She started to show signs of fever, began coughing and had difficulties breathing on April 7 and was placed in quarantine at a hospital in the province’s Đồng Văn District. She is the 268th person to test positive for COVID-19. Of those, 171 have been treated and have made full recovery. There are 68,049 people currently in quarantine nationwide. — VNS

