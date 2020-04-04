Swedish man Covid-19 positive when treated for Hanoi traffic accident

A Swedish man has just tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 when being brought to hospital after a traffic accident in Hanoi. Hanoi chairman Nguyen Duc Chung Chairman of Hanoi City People’s Committee, Nguyen Duc Chung, told a meeting with the local Centre for Diseases Control on April 3 that the tourist had stayed at a hotel in Long Bien District since March 22. According to the official, the 64-year-old man entered Vietnam in late December 2019 through Moc Bai Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh and travelled to different provinces and cities across the country, including Ninh Binh province on March 17, HCM City from March 21 to 22 and Hanoi from March 22. He has blood cancer. On March 26, the patient was injured in an accident and was sent to Vietnam-France Hospital in an ambulance. He returned to a local hotel afterwards. On March 31, he started having a nosebleed and had an examination at Duc Giang General Hospital then was transferred to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion. The patient was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on April 3 and admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Speaking at the meeting,… Read full this story

