Stock Market Stocks rally as social distancing eased The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,17:12 (GMT+7) Stocks rally as social distancing easedThe Saigon Times Investors watch stock information at Vietcombank Securities Company. The VN-Index increased for the second straight session on April 23 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local shares extended their gains today, April 23, as the Government agreed a day earlier to relax social distancing measures in the nation’s two biggest cities, HCMC and Hanoi, fueling hopes that the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic would recover in coming months. On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index added 4.99 points, or 0.65%, against the previous day at 773.91. There were 205.8 million shares worth nearly VND3.3 trillion changing hands at the end of the day, down 19% and 22%, respectively. Local oil stocks, including GAS, PLX and PVD, gained on rising global prices. Brent crude was up 1.6% at US$20.7 a barrel after a pickup of more than 5% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures increased by more than 2% to trade at US$14.06 a barrel. In the VN30 basket, 16 stocks edged up, nine fell and five closed unchanged. Steel HPG again led the HCMC market by liquidity… Read full this story

