State president congratulates Vietnam Journalists' Association on 70th anniversary The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,11:36 (GMT+7) State president congratulates Vietnam Journalists' Association on 70th anniversaryThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has congratulated the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA) on its 70th anniversary (April 21, 1950-2020). In a letter to VJA, Trong spoke highly of the association's important role in the country's development, especially in the context of the fourth industrial revolution. The state president praised VJA members and Vietnamese journalists for their unity, creativity and determination over the past seven decades to overcome difficulties and contribute to the national revolutionary cause. "In any circumstances, the journalists have always stood side by side with the nation, actively disseminated the Party's guidelines and the state's policies and laws, encouraged all Vietnamese people in the fight for independence and freedom, as well as in the causes of national construction and defence nowadays," Trong said. The state president expressed his hope that VJA will develop strongly, operate more efficiently, and continue to improve professionalism for its members. He called on Party committees, authorities and all citizens

