Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19. The state holds 65 percent of VietinBank shares, 75 percent of VIetcombank’s, 81 percent of BIDV’s and 100 percent of Agribank’s shares. Holding the controlling stake at the banks, the state has the right to request the banks to slash lending interest rates, support businesses, and help promote growth. If banks sacrifice 30 percent of profit, the total amount of money they can reserve for preferential credit programs could be up to VND17 trillion. If they cut profit by 40 percent, the figure would be VND23 trillion. Vietcombank, which reported profit of VND22.717 trillion last year, for example, will have to sacrifice 40 percent of its profit this year, or reserve at least VND9 trillion for preferential credit programs. VietinBank has announced a VND60 trillion preferential credit program with an interest rate reduction of 2 percent per annum. Mai Lan Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19 Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19… Read full this story

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses have 292 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.