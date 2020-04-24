Standard Chartered lowers Việt Nam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%

Tourism has declined substantially amid COVID-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel. — Photo vtr.org.vn HCM CITY — Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Việt Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds. The forecast is made in the bank’s recently published Global Focus – Economic Outlook report for the second quarter of 2020 entitled “Darkest before the dawn”. “Việt Nam is now more integrated with the global economy via its booming manufacturing sector; its trade-to-GDP ratio has risen to 300 per cent, among the highest in Asia, signifying its high dependence on global demand. Lower global demand amid likely recessions in the US, the euro area and other G10 economies will weigh on 2020 growth. We see growth rebounding to 6.5 per cent in 2021 given an expected demand recovery and the low base from 2020,” said Chidu Narayanan, Economist for Asia, Standard Chartered Bank. According to the latest macro-economic research report, manufacturing growth is likely to decline sharply on slowing global demand, with growth rate expected at close to 3 per cent compared to around 11 per cent in 2019. The sector, which accounts for roughly 19 per cent of GDP and has… Read full this story

