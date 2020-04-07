Standard Chartered commits $75 billion toward SDGs

Standard Chartered has an office footprint spanning more than 60 countries By the end of 2024, the bank commits to providing $75 billion in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) project financing. $40 billion of this is set for infrastructure that promotes sustainable development, and $35 billion for renewables and clean technology projects. The bank also commits to net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2030. Standard Chartered will achieve net-zero emissions by only taking energy from renewable sources and continuing to pursue energy efficiency measures across its 12 million square feetof property. According to Tracey McDermott, group head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, in the past 18 months, the bank has made a series of commitments which are all geared towards supporting the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the transition to a cleaner, greener, fairer economy. “We know that the investment required cannot be provided by governments and NGOs alone, so it is critical that investors embrace the Sustainable Development Goals at pace and scale. Our unique footprint means we are well placed to help get finance to where it matters most. That is why we also have a renewed target for financing and facilitating $35 billion of clean… Read full this story

