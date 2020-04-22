Spreading a passion for reading

During this period of physical distancing, Bui Anh Tuan has spent most of his time reading books to his son instead of surfing the internet on his smartphone. With a hope of cultivating an interest in reading in their son at a young age, Tuan and his wife, Dung, have set a clear routine during the physical distancing period. The family spends three hours each day reading together and Tuan and Dung hope the habit will remain when physical distancing is over and their son will read for an hour every night before bedtime. For the last nine years the family has maintained a habit of reading from 30 minutes to an hour every day. Whenever they visit their hometown or travel they always take one or two books with them. Reading is a way for children to relax, learn, improve their critical thinking, build their vocabulary, and develop their personality. Amid the boom in information technology, reading still has a place in people’s lives./. VNA
