Southeast Asia Insurtech Axinan closes Series A+ Round, rebrands to Igloo

The full-stack insurtech firm works with leading e-commerce and travel players in Southeast Asia including Bhinneka, Bukalapak, Lazada, RedDoorz, Shippit, and Shopee, as well as regional insurance partners Allianz, Baoviet, FWD Singapore, Mercantile, and Sompo. Since the company was founded in 2016, Igloo’s insurance products have already benefitted over 15 million customers, effectively protecting over 50 million transactions in the past year (February 2019 to February 2020). The categories include electronics, home, personal accident, and travel. The company was formally rebranded to “Igloo” from April 2020, across its current markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia. Igloo was chosen as it is the existing name of the company’s flagship digital insurance product line that caters to Southeast Asia’s growing population of digitally-savvy consumers. Igloo’s Series A+ funding round was led by InVent, the corporate venture capital arm of Intouch Holdings Plc. (SET: INTUCH), an asset management and investment company serving the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. Intouch Holdings is also known as the parent company of Advanced Info Services Plc. (AIS) and Thaicom Plc., which focuses on investing in new emerging businesses and tech startups. Igloo’s existing investors Openspace Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in… Read full this story

