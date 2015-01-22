Song Tu Tay Island’s clinic saves fisherman

PANO – The clinic of Song Tu Tay Island (Southwest Cay) at 4pm January 20threceived a fisherman, Ngo Van Tay, 21, a native of Hoai Hai, Hoai Nhon, Binh Dinh, working on Vessel BĐ 95589 of Nguyen Dinh Den. The fisherman was hospitalized in severe abdominal pain. The medical staff of Song Tu Tay Island decided to give the patient an immediate surgery as he had suffered from appendicitis for three days. By 6.30 pm the same day, the operation successfully completed and the patientwas in good condition with the blood pressure of 110/70 and body’s temperature of 37.5 degrees. The patient will undergo treatment at the clinic until his health recovers. Translated by Huu Duong
