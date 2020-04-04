Soldiers dedicated to the battle against COVID-19

Two new cases reported bringing nationwide total to 239MoH issues urgent notice to find people in contact with 237th COVID-19 caseCOVID-19: Việt Nam presents medical equipment to Laos, CambodiaPM holds phone talks with RoK President Moon on COVID-19 prevention, controlAmerican COVID-19 patient released from Đà Nẵng Hospital Foreign nationals receive certificates after completing the quarantine period at the military school of the 7th Military Region in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu by Xuân Khu HCM CITY — As people all over the country join together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the military’s efforts shouldn’t be forgotten, especially the dedication of soldiers serving at the quarantine centres. It’s hard to imagine how much hardship and difficulty soldiers face in serving the people. However, they overcome their own limitations to carry out their duties. Those at the military school of the 7th Military Region in HCM City’s District 12 are an example. Đặng Văn Cảnh, deputy principal of the school, said after being chosen as the field hospital, the school has mobilised 90 students for support services. Their work varied from carrying meals to each room, helping quarantined people carry their luggage to their room or other things on request…. Read full this story

