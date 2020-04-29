Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs

One of Hanoian Nguyễn Thu Thủy’s vegetarian meal is prepared and cooked during the COVID-19 time. Photo courtesy of Thu Thủy HÀ NỘI After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngô Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker. “I have been at home for weeks because of social distancing. I don’t want to stay doing nothing so I tried to learn new skills and I chose baking,” Dung said. “I have joined many groups for cooking and baking on Facebook and watched a lot of clips on YouTube. It was not easy at the beginning but now I am doing well,” she said while showing her homemade tiny bánh mì, a hot trend bread in the last two weeks, that she just took from the oven. The 35-year-old can now bake simple offerings like a choux pastry to more complex thinks like birthday cakes. She has also won over her two kids by serving them delicious and eye-catching dishes. “Normally, my dishes were just edible. I just cooked simply and fed them, thinking fine ingredients would make good meals and that is enough. I’m also busy with work so don’t… Read full this story

