Social distancing restrictions to be eased in Hà Nội and HCM City

Tạ Hiện Street, a bustling street in Hà Nội's Old Quarter, is deserted during the city's social distancing period. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Social distancing restrictions will be eased in Hà Nội from April 23 as Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc agreed to downgrade the city from the COVID-19 high-risk group to medium-risk. Some areas of the city like Thường Tín, Mê Linh and places with many infection cases are still classified as high risk and ordered to continue strict social distancing measures, the Cabinet leader said at a Government meeting on social distancing policies on Wednesday afternoon. Along with Hà Nội, HCM City, Bắc Ninh and Hà Giang provinces are also in the medium-risk category. Đồng Văn District in Hà Giang which is connected to an ethnic minority teenage patient deems as high-risk and has earlier been locked down on Wednesday afternoon. Another 59 provinces and cities are in the low-risk… Read full this story

