People stop at red light at an intersection on Lê Thánh Tông Street of Hà Nội on April 22. A board depicting measures to keep the virus at bay, including washing hands and wearing masks, can be seen in the background. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘi — With agreement from the Government, Hà Nội’s administration announced that strict social distancing measures in place to curb the coronavirus would expire at midnight on Wednesday. With the restrictions lifted, many non-essential businesses in Hà Nội will be allowed to resume as long as they ensure proper hygiene practices for customers and workers, while schools are slated to re-open in early to mid-May. Nguyễn Đức Chung, chairman of Hà Nội’s People’s Committee, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon following a Government meeting to discuss whether to extend Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s Directive 16 on nationwide social distancing, which took effect on April 1 and was due to end on April 22. The capital city has reported 112 COVID-19 cases out of the national tally of 268, with 81 already recovered while 31 remain in treatment. Hà Nội was initially deemed to be in the high-risk group, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and… Read full this story

Social distancing order to expire in Hà Nội at midnight have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.