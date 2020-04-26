Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery

Though social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hà Nội and HCM City, many restaurants are still delivering food home to treat gourmands safely at home. Minh Thu lists some of her favourites. Luk Lak Vietnamese Restaurant Address: 4A, Lê Thánh Tông Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội Hotline: 0943 143 686 Website: luklak.vn YUM: A tray of bánh cuốn Phủ Lý (rice paper Phủ Lý-style served with grilled pork). Photo courtesy of Luk Lak This restaurant brings a unique culinary experience of popular Vietnamese dishes such as bánh cuốn Phủ Lý (rice paper Phủ Lý-style served with grilled pork), bún ốc (snail rice noodle soup) and pigeon sticky rice in lotus leaves. My picks during quarantine include egg coffee. Due to the pandemic, we can’t enjoy the world-famous drink at coffee shops downtown, but Luk Lak delivers the iconic egg coffee, which is still creamy and fragrant when it gets to your home. Currently, the restaurant is giving one free cup for every three cups purchased. iSushi Restaurant Address: 16-18 Nguyễn Chí Thanh Stree, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội Hotline: 0947988088 Website: isushi.com.vn SWISH SUSHI: The restaurant offers an authentic Japanese cuisine with a staggering menu of Japanese traditional sushi. Photo… Read full this story

