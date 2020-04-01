Nation Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hanoi, three linked to Bach Mai Hospital The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,21:27 (GMT+7) Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hanoi, three linked to Bach Mai HospitalThe Saigon Times A special-use vehicle transports Covid-19 patients to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District. The Ministry of Health reported six more coronavirus patients in Hanoi City today, April 1 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has just reported six more coronavirus patients in Hanoi City, with three of them associated with the Bach Mai Hospital cluster, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 218. The three cases in the Bach Mai Hospital cluster are two employees of Truong Sinh Company, a food caterer at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi City, and a patient at the hospital. The remaining three arrived in Vietnam from abroad. The 213th patient, a 40-year-old woman, who had earlier visited the hospital for medical examination due to her temperature reaching 38.6 degree Celsius, is under quarantine at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District. The two employees of Truong Sinh Company were confirmed as the 214th, a 45-year-old woman, and the 215th, a… Read full this story

