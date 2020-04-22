Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

Hà Nội should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committeeSocial distancing stress hits homeTax cuts proposed from SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19Việt Nam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19Việt Nam sees no new COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row A Vietnamese medical worker in protective clothing. Six more patients with COVID-19 have recovered at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total cases being given the all-clear to 222. — Photo thanhnien.vn HÀ NỘI — Six more patients with COVID-19 have recovered at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total cases being given the all-clear to 222. All of the recovered patients are Vietnamese nationals, including Patient 184, Patient 215, Patient 216, Patient 227, Patient 246 and Patient 266. Patient 184, 42, female, living in Diễn Châu District, central Nghệ An Province, was admitted to the hospital on March 28. She had two tests and both came back negative for SARS-CoV-2. The patient currently has no cough, no breathing difficulties and is in a stable condition. Patient 215, 31 years old, male, living in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, was admitted to the… Read full this story

