Nation Six more Covid-19 cases reported The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,12:40 (GMT+7) Six more Covid-19 cases reportedThe Saigon Times Covid-19 recovered patients leave the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Vietnam’s coronavirus infections have reached 233 on Friday morning, April 3, 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Five people returning to Vietnam from abroad and one woman linked to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital have been confirmed as Vietnam’s six new Covid-19 cases this morning, taking its tally to 233, according to the Health Ministry. The five who came from overseas were transferred to isolation facilities right after they entered Vietnam, thus posing no risks for community spread, the ministry stressed. Of these, the 228th, 229th and 230th cases arrived in Vietnam on March 20 and are being quarantined in the northern province of Ninh Binh. They are a 29-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 28. The 232nd and 233rd cases traveled on the same flight (SU290) to Vietnam on March 27. They are being monitored and treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. As for the case linked to Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest infection hotspot, she is a 57-year-old employee of the… Read full this story

