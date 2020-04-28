Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Unis have faith in graduation exams despite coronavirusCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 27Students in nearly 30 localities return to school after months-long closureThree more COVID-19 recovered patients test positive againViệt Nam reports no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday An ambulance at Emergency Centre 115 in HCM City begins a trip to transport patients or COVID-19 suspected cases. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115. In addition to transporting emergency patients to health facilities, they have been assigned a new task: transporting COVID-19 cases and those suspected of having coronavirus to health facilities and quarantine areas. Medical staff at the centre are working harder than ever despite rising temperatures in the city. They have become the “silent transporters” in the fight against the disease. Dr Đỗ Ngọc Chánh, the centre’s deputy director, said since the end of December 2019, Emergency Centre 115 had been preparing plans to cope with the pandemic after reports started filtering from across the world. “We were one of the first units in Việt Nam to prepare a response plan because we were aware that… Read full this story

