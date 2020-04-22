Around Town Shippers flood HCMC’s streets during coronavirus pandemic By Thanh Hoa Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,12:14 (GMT+7) Shippers flood HCMC’s streets during coronavirus pandemicBy Thanh Hoa Shippers of various delivery companies are seen on a street in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – HCMC, as many other localities across the country, is still practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, forcing many people to work at home and only go out if necessary. These days, most commuters on the city’s streets are shippers. Shippers have been busier as the demand for door-to-door delivery service is on the rise. They deliver necessities from clothes to cosmetics, kitchenware, and most commonly food and drinks. A food stall on Quoc Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, District 2 is crowded with shippers Shippers take a rest at a corner of a street Some shippers are seen in front of a temporarily closed kindergarten Share with your friends:

