Sequoia Capital India’s Surge announces third cohort of Surge 03 startups

The Surge 03 2020 cohort Since its launch in March 2019, Surge has grown into a community of more than 110 founders from 52 startups spread across six countries. The programme combines $1-2 million of capital for each startup, with company-building workshops and support from a community of exceptional mentors and founders from companies like Gojek, ONE Championship, and Tokopedia. The Surge 03 2020 cohort includes 15 startups from Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India, who are solving a wide range of problems across a diverse set of industry verticals, including SaaS, dev tools, consumer, F&B, education, and health. The founders are from eight nations, including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Italy, Canada, Barbados, and Sweden. More than half of the current cohort is from Southeast Asia while one-third of Surge 03 startups have at least one female founder. Companies from Southeast Asia include Bukukas, Hangry, and CoLearn from Indonesia, Thuocsi from Vietnam, and Pencil, Pentester Academy, Tigerhall, and Tinvio from Singapore. Surge 03, which started on April 13, is taking place completely online for the first time. Day-long sessions held once a week for 16 weeks, include online company-building workshops, small group discussions, and interactive fireside chats with Surge mentors such as William…

