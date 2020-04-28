Second UNIQLO Store in Ho Chi Minh City to open on May 15

UNIQLO SC VivoCity will open on May 15 UNIQLO SC VivoCity offers the latest full LifeWear line-up with the 2020 Spring/Summer Collection, together with exclusive limited offers available during the opening week, which will deliver a magnetic store experience for local and expatriate communities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially District 7. “We look forward to opening our second store in Ho Chi Minh City next month. We are doing our best to create a world-class store to showcase LifeWear to meet the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles in harmony with the community around us. Through the opening of our third store in Vietnam, we remain committed to contributing to the local community and being an integral part of Vietnam’s growth and future,” said Osamu Ikezoe, general director and chief operating officer, UNIQLO Vietnam. UNIQLO SC VivoCity is the retailer’s third store in Vietnam. With a sales floor area of over 2,000 square metres, UNIQLO SC VivoCity provides customers a full line-up of LifeWear products for men, women, kids, and babies. Through creative visual merchandising and store operations, UNIQLO SC VivoCity promises a world-class retail experience and the service levels expected from UNIQLO stores. LifeWear is UNIQLO’s commitment to create well-designed clothing… Read full this story

