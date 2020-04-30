Seafood enterprises fishing for new orders

Seafood exports decreased sharply in the first quarter of 2020 Plummeting sales The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) estimated that seafood exports in March dropped almost 20 percent compared to March 2019, reaching only US$549 million, with sales to major markets falling sharply. Specifically, exports to the EU dropped 40 percent, while those to China declined 25 percent, those to the Republic of Korea (RoK) decreased 24 percent, and those to Japan dropped 19 percent. In the first quarter, Vietnam exported seafood worth an estimated US$1.5 billion, with Tra fish exports deceasing 31 percent (mainly due to lower sales to China in January and February). Other seafood exports also fell sharply, and only shrimp exports experienced a slight decrease – 4.3 percent. Most importers cancelling or delaying orders are from the EU, the RoK, and China, accounting for 20-40 percent of the total. Most shrimp orders were postponed or canceled, while pangasius sales were less affected, as their prices were lower and they were mainly sold to supermarkets. Vietnamese fishery enterprises have received a small number of new orders from China, albeit at far lower prices compared to the period before the pandemic, forcing Vietnamese enterprises to… Read full this story

