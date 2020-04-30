Dr Huy Pham RMIT University Vietnam Under these regulations, several new principles and rules were issued to tighten the control of the pricing and corporate income tax (CIT) implications of cross-border transactions among related parties, as well as enhance the obligations of a taxpayer in declaration and determination of the price of a related-party transaction, tax declarations, and payments. This decree was considered one of the most stringent policies to combat TP and debt transfer for the purpose of tax evasion and the subjects are businesses that have associated transactions, especially foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) whereby tax authorities may audit the enterprises and impose a 20 per cent penalty on the amount of tax undeclared. In addition, a daily interest rate of 0.03 per cent of the tax liability is charged for late payments. Benefits Indeed, many FIEs have been operating and expanding their business in Vietnam, yet reporting consistent losses and Decree 20 has contributed to limiting the transfer of prices, helping to collect billions of US dollars for the state budget. According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the tax authorities have carried out inspections, checks, and arrears of over VND41 trillion ($1.78 billion), deducted nearly VND5 trillion ($217… Read full this story

Scrutinising rules for transfer pricing have 288 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.