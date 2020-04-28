Community Saigon Times provides relief for people affected by Covid-19 in Hau Giang By Huynh Kim Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,13:13 (GMT+7) Saigon Times provides relief for people affected by Covid-19 in Hau GiangBy Huynh Kim Pham Huu Chuong (L), deputy editor-in-chief of the Saigon Times Group, hands over 1,000 masks and VND10 million to Nguyen Thi Tuyet Loan, chairwoman of the Hau Giang Women’s Union – PHOTOS: HUYNH KIM CAN THO – The Saigon Times Group, through its Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program, coordinated with the Women’s Union of Hau Giang Province to donate 100 gift sets to poor people in Phuong Binh Commune, Phung Hiep District that have been affected by Covid-19 this morning, April 28. Each gift set contained two face masks and VND100,000 in cash, which were provided by the Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program, and 10 kilos of rice, which came from the Women’s Union. “I’m a self-employed worker, but Covid-19 has made me become unemployed and run out of money. I’m very happy when receiving the gift,” said Doan Thi Dung, 70. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Loan, chairwoman of the Hau Giang Women’s Union, said thanks to donations from many generous donors, the union has given more than… Read full this story

