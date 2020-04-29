Trade Rice exports to return to normal in May The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,19:22 (GMT+7) Rice exports to return to normal in MayThe Saigon Times A farmer harvests paddy on a farm in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the total resumption of rice exports from May 1 since Covid-19 has essentially been contained in Vietnam and the nation’s food security has been ensured. Speaking at a web meeting on rice exports on April 28, with the attendance of officials from 13 Mekong Delta provinces—the country’s largest rice production region—Phuc noted that Vietnam planned to export 6 million tons of rice in 2020. However, the Government recently restricted rice exports to ensure food security during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s paddy yield in 2020 is expected to reach 43.5 million tons, allowing the country to export 6.5-6.7 million tons of rice. Based on the current situation, rice export restrictions can be removed. However, rice traders must maintain the minimum rice reserve, equivalent to 5% of the rice export volume in the preceding six months. They will have to immediately put their… Read full this story

