Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA) Chairing a meeting on rice export amidst the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, along with drought and saltwater intrusion, Dung said glutinous rice can be exported as normal. He assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to review and assess the domestic supply and demand of rice to manage the export. In the present context, rice export must be carefully considered, with national food security being taken into account in the first place, so as to reduce disruptions in the rice production chain and protect legal and legitimate rights of farmers and relevant organisations, he said. Dung pointed out bottlenecks in rice export management over the past time that need to be addressed, saying the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance and concerned agencies must bear the main responsibility for these problems. He, therefore, asked the two ministries to monitor businesses that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations. Earlier, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the resumption of rice export, conditioned that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought… Read full this story

