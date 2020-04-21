Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA) Chairing a meeting on rice export amidst the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, along with drought and saltwater intrusion, Dung said glutinous rice can be exported as normal. He assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to review and assess the domestic supply and demand of rice to manage the export. In the present context, rice export must be carefully considered, with national food security being taken into account in the first place, so as to reduce disruptions in the rice production chain and protect legal and legitimate rights of farmers and relevant organisations, he said. Dung pointed out bottlenecks in rice export management over the past time that need to be addressed, saying the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance and concerned agencies must bear the main responsibility for these problems. He, therefore, asked the two ministries to monitor businesses that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations. Earlier, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the resumption of rice export, conditioned that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought… Read full this story
- Natural disasters kill more women than men. This must change
- North Korea declares heatwave 'unprecedented natural disaster' as South resorts to 'ice vests'
- France declares 865 'natural disaster' zones after spring rain, floods and mudslides
- Time to put in natural disaster claims
- Natural disaster claims for many French communes
- Natural disasters push Lloyd's of London profits down 50 per cent in first half of 2018
- Swiss to Waive Arms Export Rules Despite Risk of Arming Syria Militants
- Does New Zealand deal with natural disasters well enough?
- Natural disaster expert accuses Polakis of intimidation
- World Cup chiefs make back-up plans in case of Japan natural disaster
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters have 299 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.