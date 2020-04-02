Research universities: requirements high, benefits low

Research universities have been compared to ‘storm troops’ that lead the way in carrying out scientific research. However, they have not received appropriate preferences from the government.

The regulations on the establishment of research universities, and their interests and responsibilities can be found in the decree that guides the implementation of the amended Higher Education Law.

Nguyen Dinh Duc from the Hanoi National University

Duc affirmed that building research universities is within reach and that they could meet international standards.

However, he stressed that it is necessary to set up a reasonable mechanism for the universities to develop.

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha said the government has assigned the education ministry to draft a decree on scientific research at universities to create a legal framework to encourage schools to conduct research.

Le Huyen

