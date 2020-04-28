Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee

Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly's supervision delegation on Monday. NA Deputy Chairman Phung Quoc Hien speaks at the meeting. NA members stress upon the identification of children vulnerable to violence for the better adoption of preventative measures. — VNA/VNS Photo Trong Duc A survey of over 9,000 people nationwide reveals that 9.8 per cent of adults say they have no idea of the existence of the Law on Children. Meanwhile, up to 47 per cent of children do not know the age group is protected by the law. The lack of awareness creates loopholes for child abuse, said members of the delegation at the 44th session of NA Standing Committee on Monday morning. "If people don't know the law, how can the obey it?" said Do Ba Ty, NA deputy chairman, stressing public awareness of the Law on Children as an essential tool to push back violence against children. The supervision delegation reported on the elevated risks of child abuse. Ha Ngoc Chien, NA's Ethnic Council Chairman, said while preventative measures were critical in combating child maltreatment, there had been no… Read full this story

