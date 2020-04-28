BizInfo Recreate memories By Ha Lan Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,11:40 (GMT+7) Recreate memoriesBy Ha Lan HCMC – When cicadas sing joyful songs to awake the summer, it’s the time the age-old flamboyant trees boast their flowers along the pathways leading to the sacred Tuc Dup Hill, beautifying the heroic land and reminiscing victorious memories. Tuc Dup Hill – natural and historical beauty Visiting Phung Hoang Son, also known as Co To Mount, tourists will be impressed by the marvelous mountainous scenery and myths about Vang Stream and the crystal-clear Soai So Lake. On the mountainside, fertile farms and fruit gardens lie between lush green forests. Each scenery embraces its own story, evoking a sense of mystery and romance. The sound of pagoda bells harmonizes with forest trees and mountainous atmosphere, making the scenery even more mysterious and secluded. Located to the west of Co To Mount, which is the most marvelous mountain of the That Son Range, Tuc Dup Hill looks like the wings of a phoenix embracing series of caves, stones, and forests, which are witnesses of the history. Wavy roads and stones lying upon each other create unique shapes, embellishing the magnificent landscape here. During war time, Tuc Dup Hill was the… Read full this story

Recreate memories have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.