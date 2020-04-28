Q1 unemployment rate highest over the past five year due to COVID-19: GSO

The manufacturing and processing industry had the highest labour number at 1.2 million workers suffering negative impacts due to the pandemic. — Photo daibieunhandan.vn HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Việt Nam from the end of January, directly impacting the domestic labour market, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s report on labour and jobs in the first quarter of this year. Unemployment also reached the highest rate over the last five years, Vũ Thị Thu Thủy, head of the GSO’s Department of Population and Labour Statistics, said. In the first quarter, the number of unemployed people out of the working-age population was nearly 1.1 million, up by 26,000 people from the previous quarter and up 26,800 people year on year. At the same time, the income growth rate of labour year on year was nearly a half of the growth rate in the first quarter of last year compared to the first quarter of 2018. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, labourers without work contracts and unofficial employment are the most vulnerable, Thủy said. According to the GSO survey on impacts of COVID-19 to businesses and employment in the first four months, there were nearly five million workers… Read full this story

