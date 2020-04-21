Provision of maintenance service of analytical equipment service for NSRP LaboratoryProvision of corrosion control and technical consultant serviceProcurement of polymerization catalyst (SPA catalyst) for indrect alkylation unitProvision of water purification systemTo purchase DODGE BEARING for ID Fan FD Fan NOTICE OF PROCUREMENT PLAN FOR COVERAGE OF PROPERTY ALL RISKS OF OFFICE ASSET, PUBLIC LIABILITY IN OFFICE AND VEHICLE INSURANCE Subject: Provision of coverage of property all risks of office asset, public liability in office and vehicle insurance Ref. No: 033/2020/NSRP-PS Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) is planning for the procurement of coverage of property all risks of office asset, public liability in office and vehicle insurance (the Services) in order to select a suitable supplier for provision of those Services for NSRP. The tentative dates of starting the Services will be in 28 June 2020 and 11 July 2020. If your company is interested in this procurement package please respond to all the questions in the questionnaire in Part 1 – Survey Questionnaire and send in a sealed envelope with one (01) original, one (01) copy, and scanned document in an email clearly marked with “RESPONSE FOR QUESTIONNAIRE FOR SUPPLYING “COVERAGE OF PROPERTY ALL RISKS OF OFFICE ASSET, PUBLIC… Read full this story

