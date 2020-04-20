Program 135 benefits over 209,000 families in Lao Cai

The program has helped improve and maintain infrastructure facilities, support local residents’ production, and enhance capacity for grassroots staff, thus contributing to promoting socio-economic development in the locality, especially in disadvantaged areas. Nong Duc Ngoc, head of the provincial Committee for Ethnic Affairs, said the highlight in the implementation of ethnic policies through Program 135 in Lao Cai is the effective use of investment capital to create livelihoods for locals, especially providing them with capital, land, materials, and tools for production development. Photo for illustration (THLC) Accordingly, the poverty rate among households in Lao Cai decreased by between 5 – 6 percent a year, to 11.46 percent in 2019 from 35.28 percent in 2011. Per capita income in 2019 reached VND 70.6 million (around USD 3,025), and it is estimated at VND 77 million in 2020. The locality aims to have 62.7 percent of schools meeting national standards, 100 percent of communes connected to the national grid and 95 percent of rural households accessing clean water in 2020. In 2019, Lao Cai had 11 communes and 95 villages completing the Program 135. It hopes to have 25 more communes meeting all criteria of the program in 2020. Launched in 1999,… Read full this story
