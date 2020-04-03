PM holds phone talks with RoK President Moon on COVID-19 prevention, control

Community chips in to tackle COVID-19Sketches depict quarantine life vividlyHà Nội can deal with 1,000 COVID-19 patients at the same time: health official75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Việt NamRelease of latest sequel of Lật Mặt series postponed Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) and Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in. — VNA/Yonhap Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday afternoon held a phone conversation with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field. PM Phúc informed the RoK President about Việt Nam’s drastic measures against COVID-19 and positive results achieved with no deaths so far. The Vietnamese Government was continuing its efforts amid the developments of the pandemic around the world, while striving to promote economic development, address social issues, and protect safety and health of Vietnamese people and foreign citizens in the country, he said. The Vietnamese Government leader spoke highly of the RoK Government’s disease control measures and suggested the two governments coordinate closely, share experience and support each other in the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as provide assistance for the Vietnamese community in the… Read full this story

