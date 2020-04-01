Nation PM declares Covid-19 a countrywide epidemic The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020,20:06 (GMT+7) PM declares Covid-19 a countrywide epidemicThe Saigon Times A man disinfects an ambulance at a coronavirus treatment hospital in Can Gio District, HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc this morning, April 1, declared Covid-19 a countrywide epidemic as this is a highly contagious disease classified as type A. Vietnam’s first confirmed case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was reported on January 23. The virus spreads between humans through close contact. Some other diseases in the Type A category include polio, Ebola, Lassa hemorrhagic fever, marburgvirus, smallpox and Bubonic plague. These are extremely infectious diseases that can transmit very rapidly and spread widely and have high mortality rates. Shortly after the first case of coronavirus was detected in HCMC, the Government set up a national steering committee for coronavirus infection prevention and control, and took other measures, including isolating and quarantining symptomatic cases, disinfecting virus-hit areas, mobilizing resources to present the spread of the coronavirus and fostering international collaboration in responding to the disease. Provincial and national hospitals, military and public security hospitals, other hospitals with sufficient facilities and field hospitals are in charge… Read full this story

