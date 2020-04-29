Food Phu Quoc night market reopens The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,18:54 (GMT+7) Phu Quoc night market reopensThe Saigon Times A seafood stall at Phu Quoc night market – PHOTO: MINH DUY HCMC – The government of Phu Quoc District, Kien Giang Province, has allowed the Phu Quoc night market to reopen from today, April 29. According to a decision signed by Phu Quoc District’s vice chairman, Pham Van Nghiep, vendors on the Ly Tu Trong, Nguyen An Ninh, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Le Loi and Bach Dang streets, which encompass the night market, can resume operations from today. They still have to apply coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as requiring guests to wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance, providing hand sanitizers for guests and cleaning up and disinfecting their stores daily. The Phu Quoc night market is one of the most popular attractions on Phu Quoc Island. It is home to hundreds of stalls offering a wide variety of local specialties such as peppercorn and fish sauce, food (especially seafood) and souvenirs at reasonable prices. The district authorities on April 23 permitted the resumption of domestic air services to Phu Quoc Island; road transport, including taxi and coach… Read full this story
- Phu Quoc police capture man suspected of raping, robbing 9-yo lottery ticket seller
- Local investment group wants to buy Phu Quoc Airport
- HCM City’s first-ever underground market reopens
- How a school dropout compounded 50% returns for 13 years to outgrow the market
- Asian markets hit by trade uncertainty, Hong Kong tanks again
- Leading seafood firm Minh Phu Corp plots return to stock exchange
- FTAs help garment-textile firms diversify export markets
- Walmart hires off-duty cops in El Paso as it reopens store where a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 in August
- Cyrus in Healdsburg will not reopen, chef-owner Douglas Keane says
- 120-year-old Danish lighthouse reopens with stunning light display after it was moved on WHEELS 260ft from the shore to save it from being washed into the sea
Phu Quoc night market reopens have 320 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.