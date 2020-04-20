Stock Market Petroleum stocks buoy VN-Index The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,18:54 (GMT+7) Petroleum stocks buoy VN-IndexThe Saigon Times An electronic stock quotation board shows local stock prices at a brokerage firm in HCMC. The VN-Index rose for the sixth consecutive session on April 20 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Many stocks in the oil and gas sector rose strongly today, April 20, although global oil prices kept falling given low demand, thus driving the benchmark VN-Index up for the sixth consecutive session. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange gained 5.37 points, or 0.68%, against last Friday, to close at 794.97. The benchmark has soared by a fifth since it bottomed at the three-year low of 659.21 points on March 24. Global crude dropped to a 21-year low as the recent massive output cut by oil producing countries failed to match the low demand of Covid-19-battered economies. However, investors actively picked local petroleum shares, with GAS, the nation’s leading gas group, increasing 1.6% at VND68,800. Fuel retailer PLX climbed 6% at VND43,900. PVT went up to the ceiling price for the third straight session, standing at VND11,000, and drilling firm jumped 6.6% at VND10,450 on matching volume of over 12 million… Read full this story

