Nation “Patient zero” of some Covid-19 flash points remains unidentified The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,13:43 (GMT+7) “Patient zero” of some Covid-19 flash points remains unidentifiedThe Saigon Times The back gate of Bach Mai Hospital, a “super spreader” of the coronavirus, has been closed. The patient zero of this flash point for coronavirus spread has not been identified – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Several new flash points in the spread of the coronavirus in Vietnam cannot identify “patient zero,” the first case to be infected with the virus and spread it to others. This poses a high risk of cross infection in the community and requires stricter social distancing measures, according to Associate Professor Dr Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Center for Emergency Response to Public Health Events of Vietnam. Patients zero of previous Covid-19 flash points have been found. The 17th case was identified as the patient zero of the flash point on Truc Bach Street, Hanoi, while the 34th case was identified as the first infection in Binh Thuan Province. However, experts have not been able to identify the patients zero of two recent flash points: Buddha Bar in HCMC and Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi. Dr Phu stated… Read full this story

