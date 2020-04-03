Overseas returnees bring Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases to 233

“Patient 231,” 57, is the one associated with the Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot. She works at the Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistic services provider to the hospital, and resides in Kim Ngu Commune, Na Ri District in the northern province of Bac Kan.On March 31, she joined a team at Bach Mai Hospital for a business trip to Ha Nam Province in the north. After learning about the infection cases at Bach Mai, Ha Nam health sector isolated members of this team and found her infected. She has been admitted to Ha Nam General Hospital for treatment.With the new addition, the number of patients linking to Bach Mai has increased to 43, of whom 27 are employees at the Truong Sinh Company.The other five patients had been sent to quarantine camps right after they entered Vietnam and tested positive later at those camps.Of the 233 cases of new coronavirus infection confirmed in Vietnam until now, 75 have been discharged from hospitals.Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon.To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed almost 53,000 people as it spread to 204 countries and territories.

